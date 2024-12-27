Eleanor Louveau | Obituary

Eleanor “Ellie” Louveau, 86, of Waterloo, died Dec. 22, 2024, surrounded by her loving family. Originally born in Boston, Mass., Ellie moved to Illinois in 1960.

Ellie spent many years working in food services at Memorial Hospital and as a homemaker for her beloved children. She enjoyed playing cards at the Smithton Senior Center, watching Cardinals baseball, and spending time with her family and dog, Stanley. Ellie will be remembered for being a caring mother to many, her unwavering kindness, and her ability to light up a room at family Christmas gatherings. She leaves behind a legacy of love and generosity that will be cherished by all who knew her.

Ellie’s family finds comfort in knowing she is now at peace and reunited with her loved ones in heaven. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered with love.

She is survived by her siblings John (Lea) MacDonald, Evelyn (Mike) Dellarfano, Mary (Fred) Beaudin; children Cheryl (John) Heilig, Dwight Louveau, Patty (Bob) Doerr, Sharon (Dan) O’Sullivan, Linda (Dave Schindler) Johnston, David (Deanna) Louveau and Kim (Jimmy Hoffman) Killian; grandchildren Kyle, Courtney, Danielle, Cassie, Travis, Luke and Levi; and numerous nieces and nephews in Massachusetts and Illinois.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Adolph, siblings Barbara (Dave) Grant, Tommy (Rosie) MacDonald and Judith (Tom) Gottier and her sons Keith and Stephen.

Visitation is 10-11 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Paderborn.

Funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the family. All donations will then be made in Eleanor’s name to Millstadt and Smithton Senior Services.