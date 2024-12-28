Ronald E. Whelan | Obituary

Ronald E. Whelan, 80, of Red Bud, died Dec. 26, 2024, at his residence. He was born Nov. 2, 1944, in Red Bud.

Ronald was a 49 year business owner of Whelan Builders in Red Bud. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Prairie, where he served as a trustee, head usher, grounds keeper and on the school board. Ronald also served 35 years on the rural fire board; he enjoyed fishing, family gatherings, and he had served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

Surviving are his sons, Daryl Whelan of Red Bud, Kevin (Cathy) Whelan of Waterloo and Ryan (Sharon) Whelan of Kokomo, Ind.; daughter Amy (Matt) Dannenberg of Red Bud; grandchildren Adrianna (Logan) Warsing of Sparta, Alex Whelan of Waterloo, Dillon Dannenberg of Red Bud, Autumn Whelan of Waterloo, Dalton Dannenberg of Red Bud and Ashlyn Whelan of Waterloo; his twin brother Donald Whelan; sister-in-law, Jane Rohlfing along with his niece and nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years Geraldine “Geri” Whelan, whom he married on April 8, 1967 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Prairie, and his parents Edward and Lucille (nee Johanning) Whelan.

Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Leesman Funeral Home in Red Bud and 10-11 a.m. Dec. 31 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Red Bud (Prairie).

A funeral service will follow visitation at the church with Pastor Scott Hojnacki officiating.

Interment will be in the Trinity Lutheran Cemetery, Red Bud.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Trinity Lutheran Church – Prairie; or to the charity of the donor’s choice.