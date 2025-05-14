Ronald F. Jones | Obituary

Ronald F. Jones, 71, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 18, 1953, in Fort Ord, Calif.

He is a member and Elder of Concord Presbyterian Church PCA and the former director of Monroe County Christian Homeschool Choir.

He is survived by his wife Susan Jones (nee Johnson); children Erin (Joshua) Stumpf and Sara (Geroid) Chambliss; grandchildren Caden, Owen, Jackson, De’Ana, Kristian, Leila, and Keegan; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law John and Diane Cortner and Kenneth Johnson; and cousins.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents Floyd Eugene and Loty D. (nee Damy) Jones.

Visitation is 4:30-7 p.m. May 19 and 9-10 a.m. May 20 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation May 20 at the church with Pastor Brian Sandifer officiating.

A luncheon will immediately follow funeral service.

A funeral procession will leave the church at 1 p.m. for interment at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Concord Presbyterian Food Pantry; or Concord Presbyterian Missions.