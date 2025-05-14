Ronald F. Jones | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 14, 2025

Ronald F. Jones, 71, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2025, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 18, 1953, in Fort Ord, Calif.

He is a member and Elder of Concord Presbyterian Church PCA and the former director of Monroe County Christian Homeschool Choir.

He is survived by his wife Susan Jones (nee Johnson); children Erin (Joshua) Stumpf and Sara (Geroid) Chambliss; grandchildren Caden, Owen, Jackson, De’Ana, Kristian, Leila, and Keegan; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law John and Diane Cortner and Kenneth Johnson; and cousins.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents Floyd Eugene and Loty D. (nee Damy) Jones.

Visitation is 4:30-7 p.m. May 19 and 9-10 a.m. May 20 at Concord Presbyterian Church PCA, Waterloo.

A funeral service will follow visitation May 20 at the church with Pastor Brian Sandifer officiating.

A luncheon will immediately follow funeral service. 

A funeral procession will leave the church at 1 p.m. for interment at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to: Concord Presbyterian Food Pantry; or Concord Presbyterian Missions.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Marlene A. Goessling | Obituary

May 14, 2025

Marie A. Schroeder | Obituary

May 13, 2025

Nelda R. Saul | Obituary

May 13, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web