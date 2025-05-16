David A. Blankenship | Obituary

David A. Blankenship, 76, died April 6, 2025, at The Legacy Center in Gillette, Wyo.

David was born to Elden and Eileen (nee Crocker) Blankenship in Ironton, Mo., on June 10, 1948.

David graduated Waterloo High School, Class of 1966. He served in the U/S/ Army 1967-69 in Vietnam. Upon returning, he married Linda Northcutt, and they later divorced.

The move to Wyoming in 1971 was home for the rest of his life, where he worked in the mining industry, raised a son, earned a B.A. in marketing and enjoyed the “wild” west.

He is survived by a son Christopher D. Blankenship of Wyoming; sister Marilyn Wagner (Dennis); brother Roger Blankenship of Apache Junction Ariz.; brother Aaron Blankenship (Samantha) of Boulder City, Nev.; brother Darrell Blankenship of Enumclaw Wash.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Blankenship and his ex-wife Linda.

A service of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. June 10 at Kolmer Cemetery, Waterloo.

Memorials may be made to Waterloo First Baptist Church in Dave’s memory.