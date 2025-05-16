David A. Blankenship | Obituary

Republic-Times- May 16, 2025

David A. Blankenship, 76, died April 6, 2025, at The Legacy Center in Gillette, Wyo.

David was born to Elden and Eileen (nee Crocker) Blankenship in Ironton, Mo., on June 10, 1948.

David graduated Waterloo High School, Class of 1966. He served in the U/S/ Army 1967-69 in Vietnam. Upon returning, he married Linda Northcutt, and they later divorced. 

The move to Wyoming in 1971 was home for the rest of his life, where he worked in the mining industry, raised a son, earned a B.A. in marketing and enjoyed the “wild” west.

He is survived by a son Christopher D. Blankenship of Wyoming; sister Marilyn Wagner (Dennis); brother Roger Blankenship of Apache Junction Ariz.; brother Aaron Blankenship (Samantha) of Boulder City, Nev.; brother Darrell Blankenship of Enumclaw Wash.; and nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Kenneth Blankenship and his ex-wife Linda. 

A service of remembrance will be held at 3 p.m. June 10 at Kolmer Cemetery, Waterloo. 

Memorials may be made to Waterloo First Baptist Church in Dave’s memory. 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Marlene A. Goessling | Obituary

May 14, 2025

Ronald F. Jones | Obituary

May 14, 2025

Marie A. Schroeder | Obituary

May 13, 2025
HTC 300-x-150_V1
MCEC Web