Phillip S. Aubuchon | Obituary

Republic-Times- November 27, 2024

Phillip S. Aubuchon, 50, of St. Louis, died Nov. 26, 2024, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 10, 1974, in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Phillip was a member of Wandering Ronin, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, helped with food drives, and he enjoyed working on cars.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn Quinlivan; children Alexandra (Darin) Greenfield, Kelley Marie (Matt) Wibberg, Brian Aubuchon, Michael Aubuchon and Alania Aubuchon; mother Brenda (David) Kalkbrenner; father Mark (Joan) Aubuchon; brothers Robert Aubuchon and Michael (Katie) Aubuchon; stepsister and stepbrother Jenny (Josh) Patton and Jeff Aubuchon; grandmother Berniece Ward; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Nov. 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to any food pantry or animal shelter.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Republic-Times

The Republic-Times has been Monroe County's hometown newspaper since 1890. Serving Columbia, Waterloo, Valmeyer, Hecker and every town in between, we strive to provide the news that matters most to you in the timeliest manner possible. For more information on subscribing to the Republic-Times, call 939-3814 or visit the "Subscribe" page on this website.

Jane R. Smith | Obituary

November 25, 2024

Catherine M. Mathews | Obituary

November 25, 2024

Donald F. Armbrecht | Obituary

November 24, 2024
HTC web
MCEC Web