Phillip S. Aubuchon | Obituary

Phillip S. Aubuchon, 50, of St. Louis, died Nov. 26, 2024, in St. Louis. He was born Sept. 10, 1974, in Creve Coeur, Mo.

Phillip was a member of Wandering Ronin, U.S. Marine Corps veteran, helped with food drives, and he enjoyed working on cars.

He is survived by his wife Kathryn Quinlivan; children Alexandra (Darin) Greenfield, Kelley Marie (Matt) Wibberg, Brian Aubuchon, Michael Aubuchon and Alania Aubuchon; mother Brenda (David) Kalkbrenner; father Mark (Joan) Aubuchon; brothers Robert Aubuchon and Michael (Katie) Aubuchon; stepsister and stepbrother Jenny (Josh) Patton and Jeff Aubuchon; grandmother Berniece Ward; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; cousins; and friends.

Visitation is 1-8 p.m. Nov. 30 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to any food pantry or animal shelter.