Shirley Hesterberg | Obituary

Shirley Hesterberg (nee Kurtz), 85, of Waterloo, died May 21, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born Dec. 23, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of the late Ralph and Lillian J. (nee Bosse) Kurtz.

She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ.

She is survived by her children Michael (Carolyn) Hesterberg, Brett (Barb) Hesterberg and Nancy (Chris) James; grandchildren Chelsea Hesterberg and Aidan and Ryan James.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband Ray E. Hesterberg.

Private funeral services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Paul UCC – Waterloo or American Cancer Society.