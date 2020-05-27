Donald E. Mueller | Obituary

Donald E. Mueller, 78, of Columbia, died May 26, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Medical Center, St. Louis. He was born Nov. 11, 1941, in Belleville, son of the late Oliver G. and Esther A. (nee Rehg) Mueller.

Don was an owner of R&M Oil and Supply – Columbia, for over 35 years, and he was a lifelong local area farmer He was also a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia, member of the Monroe County Planning Commission, Monroe County Farm Bureau, past Columbia Levee District Commissioner, and supported the area youth at the Monroe County Fair livestock auctions. He enjoyed attending the seed, chemical, and crop insurance meetings, which always had good company and great food. Politics and politicians were a favorite topic of conversation.

Surviving are two daughters, Lori (Gene) Stumpf of Columbia and Lisa (Bryan) Braun of Columbia; grandchildren Lucas, Logan and Cory Stumpf, Tyler and Melinda Braun; former wife Bonnie (nee Hatter) Mueller; sister-in-law Barbara Mueller; nephew Richard Mueller; godchildren; other relatives and friends; along with his faithful pup, Mollie.

He was also preceded in death by daughter Toni Lynn Mueller and brother Robert Mueller.

With social distancing in mind, please join the family for a drive-thru visitation at the Lawlor Funeral Home carport, 218 S. Metter Ave., Columbia, May 28 from 5-7 p.m. Please enter the carport from the Liberty Street driveway and exit to Metter Avenue, turning north. Everyone must remain in their cars and briefly pay their respects at the carport doorway. The family appreciates your support to honor his memory.

Private interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery – Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: The Columbia Future Farmers of America; Helping Strays of Monroe County, 4221 Hanover Road, Columbia; or St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.