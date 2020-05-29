Danny L. Asbury | Obituary

Danny L. Asbury, 82, of Waterloo, born March 15, 1938 in Rockwood, died May 28, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital, O’Fallon.

Mr. Asbury was a retired carpenter and a Gold Card member of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenter’s Regional Council. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Columbia. In his younger years, Danny enjoyed flipping houses, oil painting, collecting tools- such as old hand saws, time pieces, and old toys.

Surviving are his children Dawn (Gary) McCormick of Columbia and Robin (Brian) Spurgeon of Virginia Beach, Va.; sister Patricia (Gerald) Young of Waterloo; grandchildren Kristin (Scott) Harvell of Hartselle Ala., Alexandra (Logan) Gillespie of Prairie Village, Kan., Reed Spurgeon of Columbia and Wyatt Spurgeon of Memphis Tenn.; and great-grandchildren Kennedy Grace, Piper Rose and Liam Thomas; and special friends June Chartrand and Roger and Phyllis Spurgeon. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his wife Janet R. Asbury (nee Campenella); parents Albert and Thelma (nee Frazer) Asbury; brother, Albert “Phillip” Asbury; and sisters Esther Orndoff and Ethel Hagee.

Private family graveside service was held at Palmier Cemetery, Columbia. Braun Family Funeral Home – Columbia has been entrusted with the care of Danny and his family.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.