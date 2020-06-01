Janet L. McMullan | Obituary

Janet L. McMullan, 84, of Columbia, died May 29, 2020. She was born May 16, 1936, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Norman and Adele (nee Zeiser) Siebothem. She was married to the late Leon G. McMullan. They were married May 3, 1958. He died June 3, 2003.

Janet was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church – Columbia. She was generous, outgoing, fun-loving, and never met a stranger. She enjoyed spending time with her family, and she loved them fiercely and well.

Surviving are her sons Pat (Cindy) McMullan of Columbia and Dan (Angie) McMullan of Waterloo; daughter Maureen (Marty McConnell) McMullan of Creve Coeur, Mo.; grandchildren Megan McMullan, Brendan McMullan, Sean McMullan, Sara (Derek) Smithee, Crystal Craft, Alicia (Scott) Demetrulias and Molly McConnell; eight great-grandchildren; along with other relatives and friends.

All services will be private.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery – Columbia. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. John Bosco Children’s Center, 900 Royal Heights Road, Ste: 1150, Belleville

Lawlor Funeral Home – Columbia handled arrangements.