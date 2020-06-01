Betty Jean Pierson | Obituary

Betty Jean Pierson, 83, of Columbia, died May 29, 2020. She was born Nov. 2, 1936, in Columbia, daughter of the late Irwin and Lizetta (nee Keller) Raeber. She was married to Thomas E. Pierson, who survives her. They were married Sept. 24, 1960, in Columbia.

Betty was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church – Columbia. She had retired from H.J. Frierdich Construction Co. She was an avid sports fan, watching as many of her grandchildren’s games, Cardinals, and Mizzou games as possible. Betty was devoted to her family and friends.

Surviving are her daughter Julie (David) Greatting of Columbia; son Lawrence (Kathy) Pierson of Columbia; grandchildren Joel (Savannah) Greatting, Reed Greatting and Emily and Eric Jessen; sister, JoAnn (Robert) Crowe of Wildwood, Mo.; nieces and nephews; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers Allen (Janice) Raeber and Lloyd Raeber in infancy; and sisters, Ruth (Roland) Keim, Jeanette Raeber, Mildred (Arnold) Zavadil and Fern (Don) Ruth.

All services will be private.

Interment will follow in the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery – Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul Lutheran Church, 227 Goodhaven, Columbia.

Lawlor Funeral Home – Columbia handled arrangements.