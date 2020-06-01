Gary G. Pieper | Obituary

Gary G. Pieper, 71, of Columbia, died May 30, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born April 12, 1949, in Red Bud.

He was a member of Valmeyer Lakers, PIKE, Zoar UCC – New Hanover; President of Monroe Development, recorded in Nashville – “Illinois Cowboy.”

He is survived by his mother Dorothy Pieper (nee) Luhr; brother Dennis Pieper; and cousins.

Gary is preceded in death by his father Harold W. “Mick” Pieper and sister-in-law Joan Pieper (nee Kremmel).

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Zoar UCC Building Fund or Valmeyer Lakers Baseball Club.

Private visitation is June 3 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A private funeral will be held 10 a.m. June 3 at the funeral home, Pastor R.J. Morgan officiating.

Interment will follow in St. John Cemetery in Valmeyer.

A graveside service will be held following the private funeral. People are invited to attend while following normal social distancing guidelines.