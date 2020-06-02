Miriam K. Jung | Obituary

Miriam K. Jung (nee Kunkel), 95, of Waterloo, died May 31, 2020, in Red Bud. She was born Nov. 5, 1924, in Burksville, daughter of the late Joseph and Rose (nee Kelley) Kunkel.

She was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo; active in the community, serving as 4-H Leader, Illinois Homemaker’s Extension, and most recently on resident’s board at Garden Place Senior Living.

She is survived by her children Mary Kay Jung, Charles Jung, Steve Jung, Mark (Jan) Jung and Jean (Jim Gunter) Jung; grandson Jeremy Vorce; four great-grandchildren; sister Adele (Syl) Goessling; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Miriam is preceded in death by her husband Cletus Jung; son Joseph Jung; grandson Greg Vorce; sisters Bernadette Kunkel, Mary (George) Siegfried and Madonna (Vernon) Degener; brothers Robert (Alberta) and Walter (Virginia) Kunkel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Rosemary (Reed) Dearing, Doris Jung and Robert (Jane) Jung.

Drive-thru visitation will be held 9-10:30 a.m. June 5 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated with Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Ss. Peter & Paul Endowment Fund; Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School; Gibault Catholic High School Endowment Fund; or random acts of kindness in Miriam’s memory.