Gregory Hamilton | Obituary

Gregory Louis Hamilton, 52, of Columbia, died Monday, June 1, 2020, peacefully at home with his loving family.

He was born Feb. 14, 1968 in Belleville, the son of Everett and Judy, nee Range, Hamilton of Columbia.

Greg was a self-employed master carpenter and exceptional designer of homes. He excelled in high-end remodeling and his attention to detail was exquisite. His career started as a young boy building homes with his dad, Everett Hamilton. Greg will be remembered by his love for life, which was full of interests that included race cars, camping, boating, fishing, jeeping and the care he took of his beautiful home and yard. Above all, he loved watching his children’s involvement in sports and spending time with them and Kathy. His sense of humor and need for fun was who he was. Greg’s family was his constant light and strength. They shared a lot of laughter and fun because of his wonderful personality. They have a love of God and belief in him that never faltered.

Greg is survived by his wife of nearly 30 years, Kathleen, nee, Mulconnery, Hamilton; children Cory Hamilton (Mallory Warnecke), Nicholas Hamilton and Colene Hamilton (Niklas Brodacki) of Columbia; siblings Kim (Gary) Konkel of Millstadt, Douglas (Kara LeChien) Hamilton of Belleville, Karen (Jeffrey) Lautz of Glen Carbon, Susan (Stefan) Christian of Columbia and Christina Hamilton of Columbia; father-in-law Lawrence Mulconnery of Belleville; mother-in-law Mary, nee Sakalauskas, Mulconnery of St. Petersburg, Fla.; sister-in-law Diane (Dean) Lawrence of Waterloo; nieces and nephews Jacob (Alyssa) Konkel, Joshua Konkel, Kathryn Konkel, Nathan Konkel, Maria Hamilton, Joseph Hamilton, Noah Hamilton, Emily Lautz, Madeline Lautz, Eliot Christian, Avner Christian, Maylin Hamilton, Cole (Lauren) Lawrence and Jack Lawrence; great-nephew Dartagnan Konkel; along with many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends. We were blessed to have Greg in our lives and he will be deeply missed.

He was preceded in death by paternal grandparents Robert and Dorothy Hamilton; maternal grandparents Arthur and Mildred Range; paternal grandparents Lawrence T. and Ada Mae Mulconnery; maternal grandparents Jonas and Anele Sakalauskas and nephew Marlon O. Christian.

Memorials may be mailed to Braun Family Funeral Home, 265 Quarry Road, Columbia, IL, 62236. Please make donations out to Kathleen Hamilton on behalf of Retah McPherson Ministry.

A private celebration of life with immediate family will be held.

