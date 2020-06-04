Patrick J. Harris | Obituary

Patrick Joseph Harris, 76, of Carbondale, died May 22, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Carbondale.

Patrick was born on Dec. 18, 1943, to the late John and Catherine (Cody) Harris. He married Yvonne Walsh on May 20, 1972.

Patrick served his country in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War. He completed his bachelor’s degree in business at Southern Illinois University at Carbondale. Then he went on to work for SIU as an auditor until his retirement. Patrick was a member of the Crab Orchard Kennel Club and served on the SIU Civil Service Council. He loved working with his helper dog and his computer.

Survivors include his loving wife of 48 years Yvonne Harris; sisters-in-law Joanne Harris of Rutland, N.D. and Lennie (Bob) Webster of Durham, N.C.; eight nieces and nephews; and many first cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John M. Harris; and parents-in-law, Vincent and Helen Walsh.

As per his wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no public services will be held.

Memorials may be made in Patrick’s name to PAWS in Anna or This Able Vet and will be accepted at the funeral home.

Meredith Funeral Home in Carbondale assisted the family with arrangements.