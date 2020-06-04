Anthony G. Steiner | Obituary

Anthony G. Steiner, 92, of Waterloo, died May 31, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Nov. 20, 1927, in St. Louis.

After 92 years of spreading good humor through his boisterous personality, Anthony “Tony” George Steiner passed away with his wife of 50 years, Buena Crozier Steiner, by his side. Tony was born in St. Louis and was the son of a first generation immigrant from Austria, Anton Steiner, and his wife Walburga (nee Rustige). Tony spent his long life working in a variety of professions, was a U.S. Navy veteran that served during WWII and later settled into a career with the US Post Office where he served for more than 20 years before retiring. Tony moved to Waterloo in the early 1970s where he built his country home. He was a consummate defender of the world’s underdogs and held a life-long love for animals both wild and domestic.

He is survived by sisters Elizabeth and Christine; his wife Buena; children Leslie Steiner (Diederik DeGraaf) and Scott Steiner (Krista Phillips); grandchildren, Alec, Cassie, Braden and Trevor; and nieces and nephews, all of whom miss him greatly but are comforted by the memories and laughter that he brought to their lives.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sisters Theresa, Margaret and Catherine.

Interment will take place at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.

Arrangements provided by Quernheim Funeral Home.