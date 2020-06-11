Gerald L. Winschel | Obituary

Gerald L. Winschel, 69, of Waterloo, died June 10, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Sept. 2, 1950, in Cape Girardeau, Mo., son of Norbert and Frances (nee Meyer) Winschel.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Church, U.S. Army Veteran and retired from AT&T.

He is survived by children Brian (Carol) Winschel, Michael Winschel and Gina Jennings, Catherine (Adam) Reed, Kevin (Jennifer) Winschel, Kelley Winschel and Demarcus Anderson and Daniel Winschel; grandchildren Andrew, Luke, Zachary, Abigayle, Laura, and Samuel Winschel, Gabriel and Sarah Winschel, Jacob, William, Grant Reed and Bradyn, Emma and Jack Winschel; sisters and brothers Norma (Don) Rahm, Ann Winschel, Connie (Jeff) Bafaro, Ken (Susie) Winschel and Sharon (Jim) Wells; aunts; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Gerald is preceded in death by his wife Barbara A. Winschel; sister Cindy Kobermann; and mother-in-law Catherine Burke.

A private Funeral Mass will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Donor’s Choice.

Arrangements with Quernheim Funeral Home.