Rev. E. John Schaller | Obituary

Rev. E. John Schaller, 88, of Waterloo, died June 12, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born May 17, 1932, in Jacksonville, son of the late Dr. Edward H. and Grace (nee Wilson) Schaller.

He was a member of St. Paul UCC-Waterloo (former Associate Pastor); former Pastor at St. John UCC-Metropolis, Carondelet UCC-St. Louis, Friedens UCC-Hecker, and a former social worker.

He is survived by his ex-wife Linda H. Schaller; children Mary (Kurt) Schaller Blaufuss, Stephen (Maureen) Schaller, Paul Schaller and Rachel (Steven) Otten; grandchildren Elizabeth (Brannon) Mencke, Rebecca Blaufuss, Lucas Blaufuss, Stephanie Schaller, Emily (Dakota) Riddle, Eli Otten, Katherine Otten and Jacob Otten; sister Nancy Zeiler; sister-in-law Wanda Schaller; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

John is preceded in death by his brother Dr. James E. Schaller; brother-in-law William Zeiler; and nephew Peter Schaller.

Visitation was June 15 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo.

Funeral services was June 15 at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Pastor Michael Southcombe officiating.

Interment followed at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Friedens UCC-Hecker or Eden Theological Seminary-St. Louis.