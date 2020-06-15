John P. Murphy | Obituary

John P. Murphy, 50, of Columbia, died on June 13, 2020. He was born Oct. 6, 1969, in Bloomington. He was married to Karri L. (nee Sanders), Murphy, who survives him. They were married July 31, 1993, in Vandalia.

John was a securities dealer with T&T Brokerage, Columbia. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia, Knights of Columbus-Council 6165, and the Columbia Lion’s Club. John was a member of the 1987 Central Catholic High School State Championship football team. His hobbies included yard work and gardening, racing and riding horses.

Also surviving are his: mother Carol Jane (nee Jacobs) Hamilton; father John Phillip Murphy; sister Kim Murphy; mother-in-law, Linda Sanders; nieces Allison Trosper, Lauren Trosper, Megan Lupton and Madison Lupton; nephew Jake Trosper; aunts; uncles; other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private family services will be held.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Ramsey.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Ramsey. Leesman Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.