Marion C. Karr | Obituary

Marion C. Karr (nee Huch), 90, of New Haven, died June 12, 2020. Marion, the daughter of the late Walter Huch and Mildred (nee Stumpf), was born on Oct. 29, 1929, in Columbia. Marion was married in 1949 in Columbia, IL to her late husband Louis N. Karr.

She was a member of the Father’s Arms Fellowship Church in Scott City, Mo. and a long-time member of the Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship. She loved to camp in Eminence, Mo, and winter in south Texas to avoid the cold Midwest winters.

She is survived by her son Jerry Karr and wife Jennifer of Washington; grandchildren, Matthew Karr and wife Kim and Benjamin Karr; great grandchildren, Emily and Coltin Karr; one sister-in-law, Vernele Karr of Festus; other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son Walter G. Karr; brother Merrill Huch; and a father and mother-in-law George and Sarah Karr.

A committal service will be held at the National Cemetery at Jefferson Barracks, Mo. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Memorial donations are appreciated to Father’s Arms Fellowship or Shriner’s Hospital for Children.