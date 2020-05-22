Meldora Layton | Obituary

Meldora Layton, 90, of Mineral Point, Wisc., died May 20, 2020, at Sienna Crest Assisted Living, Mineral Point. She was born Dec. 7, 1929, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Waterloo. Meldora faithfully served Life Network of Southern Illinois, the local Pregnancy Center in Waterloo for over 20 years. Her heart for the unborn and the mission of the ministry was evident. She participated in their annual Life Walk every year and was one of their top fundraisers. She would often tell them that God kept her on this earth for one purpose – “to save babies.” She remained faithful to that calling until the end. When Life Network asked Meldora if there is anything that they could do for her she simply stated – “Just remember me.” She will always hold a special place in the hearts and lives of everyone associated with Life Network. She was known as “Sug,” (which stood for Sugar) by her grandchildren. She was very proud of that and was loved by them.

Surviving are her daughter-in-law Lila L. McCracken; grandchildren Corey (Natasha) McCracken, Jeremy (Tammy) McCracken and Kelly (Caleb) Gieseke; great grandchildren, Ethan McCracken, Brandon McCracken, Hannah McCracken and Sarah McCracken, Dylan Leffler, Skyler Gieseke and Breanna Gieseke, Cameron McCracken, Charles McCracken, Clara McCracken and baby on the way; sibling Loren Beers; niece Ruth Thelma Rust; great-nieces and nephews Robert Rust Jr., Marsha Wilke, Cheryl Schmid and Jimmy Rust; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death her first husband Stanton McCracken; second husband Clarence Layton; sons Lance Cameron McCracken and Michael Bruce McCracken.

Due to the current COVID 19 restrictions, all services will be private.

Interment will follow in the Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Life Network in Waterloo.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home – Dupo.