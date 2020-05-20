Arbah Jo Weston | Obituary

Arbah Jo Weston, 83, of Valmeyer, died March 31, 2020, at Mercy Hospital South, St. Louis. She was born April 13, 1936, in Murphysboro, daughter of the late Aubrey and Opal (nee Lucas) Lyerla. She was married to the late Russell Weston. They were married March 28, 1953. He died Feb. 16, 2008.

Arbah had been employed as a cashier at Wal-Mart, Waterloo and was a member of Concord Presbyterian Church, PCA – Waterloo, and Zoar United Church of Christ – New Hanover.

Surviving are her daughter April (Ronald) Callahan of Valmeyer; son Russell Weston Jr.; niece Jean Ann Clough; nephew Kevin Lyerla; special pets Jasper and Rowdy; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by brothers, Gene Lyerla, and Aubrey ‘Jack’ Lyerla.

All services were private.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Concord Presbyterian Church, PCA 338 Covington Dr., Waterloo.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.