Jean E. Habermehl | Obituary

Jean E. Habermehl, 98, of Columbia, died May 18, 2020, at de Greeff Hospice House, Concord, Mo. She was born Sept. 25, 1921, in Sparta, daughter of the late Harry and Martha (nee Smith) Mathews. She was married to the late Norman H. Habermehl. They were married Oct. 1, 1941. He died Feb. 12, 1995.

Jean had retired from the First Bank (formerly Monroe National Bank), Columbia. She was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia, where she had taught Sunday School for many years. She supported the American Red Cross by donating blood her entire life to help others. Jean was a voracious reader and supported and frequented the Columbia Public Library. She was an avid bird watcher and enjoyed the outdoors.

Surviving are her daughter Lynda Lee Sauer of Columbia; son James (Cathy) Habermehl of Twisp, Wash.; grandchildren Mindy Ann (Monte) Kendrick of Madison, Wisc., Angela Lee (Nathan) Leonard of Hillsboro, Mo., Nichole Bernhard of Park City, Utah and Tara (Mark) Huson of Seattle; great-grandchildren, Colton, Carson, Carolyn, Cade and Oliver; son-in-law Rolf Bernhard of Seattle; along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Cynthia Bernhard; grandchild Aaron Habermehl; and son-in-law Ronald S. Sauer.

All services will be private.

Interment will be in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia or Columbia Public Library Fund, 106 N. Metter Ave., Columbia.