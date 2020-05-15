Antoinette Blandford | Obituary

Antoinette Blandford (nee Cira), 78, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2020, in St. Louis. She was born Jan. 29, 1942, in St. Louis, daughter of the late Anthony and Mary (nee Mrozowicz) Cira.

She was a member of Monroe County Home Extension and Ss. Peter & Paul Church – Waterloo.

She is survived by her husband Fritz Blandford; children John (Shannon) Blandford and Kelle (Kevin) Oeste; grandchildren John and Brittany Blandford; great-grandchild Lorynn; sister Rosemary (Terry) Hogan; brothers Salvatore (Debby) Cira and Tony (Jana) Cira; sisters-in-law; brothers-in-law; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Antoinette is preceded in death by brother John Cira.

A private service will be held at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: donor’s choice.