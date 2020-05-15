Louis Garcia | Obituary

Louis Garcia, 96, of St. Louis, formerly of Columbia, died May 14, 2020, in St. Louis. He was born Nov. 9, 1923, in E. St. Louis, son of the late Jose and Flora (nee Gonzalez) Garcia.

He was a World War II veteran, worked for Exxon Mobil and owned Fairlawn Cleaners. He also was a member of Turkey Hill Grange, volunteered at United Church of Christ Illinois South Conference Beacon, Belleville Food Pantry, and many others.

He is survived by his sons Bryan (Barbara) Garcia and Garrett (Janet) Garcia; daughter-in-law Jo Garcia; grandchildren Mattea, Megan and Erin; great-grandchildren Mathew, Emilie and Rachal; sisters Olga (Henry) Davis, Anna Hesse and Geraldine Bedwell; sister-in-law Barbara Garcia; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Louis is preceded in death by his wife Eleanor L. (nee Arndt) Garcia; son David Garcia; brothers Ted (Doris) Garcia, Joe Garcia and Manuel (Betty) Garcia; and brothers-in-law Robert Hesse and Harold Bedwell.

Private services will be held with a celebration of life at a later date.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Alzheimer’s Assn. or the Crossing Church in Fenton, Mo.