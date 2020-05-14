Patrick L. Kish | Obituary

Patrick Louis Kish, 65, of Columbia, died peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family May 13, 2020, after a prolonged illness.

He was born at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Belleville on October 17, 1954, the son of the late Albert George and Betty Ann (Schmidt) Kish.

Patrick was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School and Gibault Catholic High School, Class of 1972, and attended SIU Edwardsville. Pat was a former manager of Al’s Cleaner’s in Columbia and later spent nearly 38 years as a press operator fabricating conveyor belting at Beltservice Corporation in Earth City, Mo. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish in Columbia, George R. Kutterer Council 6165 Knights of Columbus, was an avid reader and loved the Columbia Public Library.

He is survived by brothers Dennis (Elaine), Michael (Jeanne), Thomas, Steven (Debbie) and Albert Jr. (Patresa) Kish; and sisters Mary (John) Olsson, Susan (Lou Kissing)Settle, Margaret (James)Burns and Joanne (John Briggs) Stahlmann. Patrick was a favorite to nephews Jeff (Devon), Jared, Andrew, Ben, Tim (Sunni), Dan, Alex, and Casey Kish, Samuel and David Olsson, Joshua Burns; nieces Janna (Chris) Jackson, Amy (Tim) Meyer, Andrea (Todd) Biske, Kristi (Mike) Stuart, Beth Kish, Courtney (Frank) Ortner, Emily (Chet) Waver, Anna, Naomi, and Eve Olsson, Nicole, Rebecca and Lucy Settle, Stephanie and Jessica (Raul Perez) and Emma Burns; and great-nephews and nieces Cameron and Nathan Uhrlock, Liliana and Lathe Kish, Parker Castagnera, Mitch (Jessica) and Abbie Meyer, Elena, Spencer and Maria Biske, Shawn Michael and Joey Stuart, Brendan and Ethan Gamble, Thomas, Chloe, Parker, A.J., Logan and Delilah Kish, Rosie and Ellie Waver, Lillith Settle and Amelia and Cynthia Buettner. He is also survived by beloved aunt Florence (the late uncle Louis) Kish, uncle Richard (aunt Sue) Schmidt and aunt Julie Schmidt Gregory.

He was preceded in death by his brother Gerald Kish and sisters-in-law Rubymaria Kish and Nancy Kish; brothers-in law Steve Stahlmann and Kenneth Settle; and special aunt Pearl Schmidt Mueller.

Patrick’s family would like to thank his family at Beltservice Corporation, Fr. Carl Scherrer, Dr. Greco and Siteman Cancer Center, Heartland Hospice, Leesman-Lawlor Funeral Home, all his friends at The Garden Place, Jim Whelan, Tracy Halstead and his loving sister Maggie Burns who ministered to his every need.

May his soul and all the souls of the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a Thanksgiving Mass celebrating Patrick’s life will be held on his birthday, Oct. 17, at Immaculate Conception Church in Columbia with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Burial will be at Immaculate Conception Cemetery in Columbia.

Memorial contributions may be made to: Eugene J. Schorb – Immaculate Conception Parish Fund for Catholic Education; Immaculate Conception Catholic Education and Activities Center Fund; Gibault Catholic High School in Waterloo; or the Columbia Public Library.