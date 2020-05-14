Elizabeth “Liz” Mathes | Obituary

Elizabeth M. “Liz” Mathes (nee Sweet), 91, of Waterloo, died May 14, 2020, in Alton. She was born Nov. 29, 1928, in East St. Louis, daughter of the late George Edward and Barbara Elizabeth Sweet (nee Havel).

Elizabeth and her husband started the family business, Shelby’s Service in East St. Louis in the 50s and it continues to serve the community, now in the third generation of family ownership. She was the bookkeeper, parts runner and tow truck driver for many years until she stayed home to raise her family. Many claimed she had a lead foot.

She was an avid gardener, accordion player, home crafter and Sunday School teacher for many years.

She is survived by daughter Sandy Reinhold of Waterloo and sons Shelby R. (Nancy) Mathes Sr. and Rodney (Melanie) Mathes of Alton. She is also survived by her grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, an aunt, and lots of cousins.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years Shelby D. Mathes Jr.; grandson Kirk Osterhage; daughter-in-law Margaret “Shelly” Mathes; sister Jeanette Sweet; and brother George A. Sweet.

Private services will be held at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Parkinson’s Association.