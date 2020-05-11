Alias F. “Butch” Siedle Jr. | Obituary

Alias F. “Butch” Siedle Jr. died May 2, 2020, in Largo, Fla.

Butch served his country proudly in the United States Army. He loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends.

He is survived by his son Scott Siedle (Kimberly) of Dupo; nieces and nephews Cynthia Petri of Clearwater, Fla., Darrel Siedle (Elaine) of Palm Harbor, Fla., Marijane Darnell (Dale) of Waterloo, Clay Siedle (Robin) of Waterloo and Charlie Siedle (Debbie) of Waterloo; along with great-nephews and nieces.

Butch is preceded in death by his parents Alias F. Siedle Sr. and Georgia (McNabb) Siedle; sisters Arlou Siedle and Sylvia June Barrow; brother James A. Siedle; niece Marcia Albers; and nephew Christopher Siedle.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Parkinson’s Foundation or Michael J. Fox Foundation.