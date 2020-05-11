Helen M. Cheney | Obituary

Helen M. Cheney (nee Josten), 94, of Waterloo, died May 9, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born July 29, 1925, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Armin and Elsie (nee Faus) Josten.

Helen was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, taught Sunday School, and delivered church bulletins to residents at the nursing home.

She is survived by her son Michael (Deborah) Cheney; grandchildren William (Elizabeth) Cheney, Ryan Cheney, Greta (Joe) Daiber and Katie (Wil) Hoppe; nine great-grandchildren; sister Shirley Cameron; nieces; nephew; and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her husband Royce Cheney; son David Cheney; and brother-in-law Charles Cameron.

A private service will be held at a later date.