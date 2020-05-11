Harvey H. Hoffmann | Obituary

Harvey H. Hoffmann, 83, of Waterloo, died May 9, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 20, 1936, in Millstadt Township, son of the late Albert and Elsie Hoffmann (nee Weihl).

He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Waterloo (various committees); U.S. Navy Veteran; Jaycees; Lion’s Club; National Association of Letter Carriers; Monroe County Farm Bureau; and Monroe County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

He is survived by his wife Lorraine Hoffmann (nee Vogt); children Brian Alan Hoffmann and Lisa Lynn (Paul) Pecha; grandchildren Lauren Pecha and Jacqueline Pecha; sister Gladys (Ray) Wittenauer-Thiele; sisters-in-law Arlene Vogt and Erlene Gasser; brothers-in-law Jay (Judy) Vogt, Melvin Vogt and Vernon Weinhoff; neices; nephews; and cousins.

Harvey is preceded in death by his brothers-in-law Austin Wittenauer and Henry Gasser and sisters-in-law Delores Wienhoff and Carol Eames.

Drive through visitation will be 3-7 p.m. May 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A private funeral service will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Siteman Cancer Research Center; St. Paul United Church of Christ Waterloo; or donor’s choice.