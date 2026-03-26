Robert L. Sliment | Obituary

Robert L. Sliment, 87, of Waterloo, formerly of Millstadt, died March 25, 2026, in St. Louis. He was born Jan. 23, 1939, in Belleville.

Bob was a United States Army veteran and a retired accountant. He was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ in Waterloo, Columbia Masonic Lodge 474 (past member), Waterloo Masonic Lodge 787, Scottish Rite, Ainad Shriners, Monroe County Shrine Club and the Monroe County Farm Bureau.

He is survived by his sister Janet (Donald) Schilling; nephews Neal (Carol) Schilling, Terry Schilling and Mark (Christine) Schilling; great-nephews and great-nieces Nicholas Schilling, Megan Schilling, Alexander Prodes, Nichole Prodes and Ian Schilling; cousins; and friends.

He is preceded in death by his first wife Corene (nee Probst) Sliment, second wife Joyce Sliment (nee Josten); and parents Leo and Lenore (nee Rockwell) Sliment.

Visitation is noon to 1 p.m. March 28 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo.

A funeral service will be held following visitation at the funeral home with Rev. Kyle Timmons officiating.

Interment will be at Mt. Evergreen Cemetery in Millstadt, IL

As an expression of sympathy, the family prefers memorial contributions to Shriners St. Louis Children’s Hospital.