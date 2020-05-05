Laverne Lance | Obituary

Laverne Lance, 84, of Red Bud, died May 4, 2020, at Cedarhurst of Waterloo.

She was born to the late James Thomas and Lillie Beedie (nee Merritt) Nichols on February 15, 1936, in Senath, Mo.

She married Lavon Lance on May 19, 1953, in Greene County, Ark. He survives.

Lavern had been a homemaker and also had worked for Singer Company in Red Bud.

She was a member of First Baptist Church in Red Bud. She enjoyed camping, collecting antiques and loved spending time with her family.

She is also survived by children Teresa (Wayne) Polk of Red Bud, Rhonda (Jay) Hoercher of Lebanon, and Steven (Lynn) Lance of Red Bud; grandchildren Tanya (Dujuan) Jackson, Derek (Missy) Polk, Douglas (Rebecca) Krause, Ryan Krause, Jennifer (Mike) Wegener, Jaylnn Hoercher, Jamie (Ricky) Figueroa, Chad Jenkins and Von Lance; great-grandchildren Ashleigh Jackson, Nora and Oliver Polk, Wyatt and Mason Krause, Chase and Evie Wegener, Bryleigh Redman, Allison and Samantha Throop, Jasmine Figueroa and Lexie, Macy and Gage Jenkins; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

She was preceded in death by her son Bruce Lance, two brothers and two sisters.

A private service will be held at First Baptist Church in Red Bud with interment at Valhalla Garden of Memory in Belleville.

Memorials contributions can be made in Lavern’s memory to: First Baptist Church of Red Bud; Alzheimer’s Association; or American Diabetes Association. Memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.