Sharon “Sherry” Dreps | Obituary

Sharon “Sherry” Susan Dreps (nee Sinn), 66, of Waterloo, died peacefully June 21, 2020, at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, surrounded by her husband and daughter. She was born Aug. 29, 1953, in Red Bud, daughter of the late Merlyn C. and Betty Lou (nee Reifschneider) Sinn.

Sherry was a cosmetologist for 40 years in Millstadt and Waterloo. She was an active member of Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church – Waterloo. She enjoyed being a part of Marriage Encounter Community, Pre-Cana Coordinator, and a Minister to the Sick and Homebound. She volunteered at Feed My People Food Bank in St. Louis and loved helping those in need in the community. Sherry was a devoted wife and mother, who loved to cook and take care of her family. Sherry cherished each of her friendships, embraced life to the fullest and truly loved making others happy.

She is survived by her husband of 45 years, Michael Dreps; her only daughter Aerica (nee Dreps) Pilkey and son-in-law Gregory Pilkey; grandchildren Tristan and Gabriel Barber and Lukas Pilkey; brother Scott (Jennifer) Sinn; brothers-in-law Joseph (Cindy) Dreps and David Dreps; uncle Don (Delores) Reifschneider; aunts Betty (Lee) Rogers and Gretchen (Jim) Jubinski; nieces Kelsey (Brandon) Leetch, Alanna Rice, Aimee (Jeff) Krueger and Karen (E.J.) Engelhaupt.; nephews Adam (Madison) Rice and Robert Dreps; and many cousins.

She is also preceded in death by her sister Stephanie A. (nee Sinn) Rice.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. June 26 and 8-9:30 a.m. June 27 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

** Please follow all social distancing recommendations and only 10 people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time. The funeral home asks that visitors please remain outside or in vehicles until notified.**

A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. June 27 at Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Waterloo, Father Osang Idagbo C.M. officiating.

Interment will follow at Ss. Peter & Paul Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy, memorials may be made to: Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic School or Feed My People Food Bank.