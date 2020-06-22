Adeline E. Ferry | Obituary

Canon Inc

Adeline Eleanora (nee Neeman) Ferry, 88, of East Carondelet, died June 19, 2020, at Oak Hill Care Center, Waterloo. She was born March 2, 1932, in Fults, daughter of the late Amandus John and Eleanora (nee Johanning) Neeman.

Adeline was a graduate of Dupo High School, class of 1950, and had attended classes at Belleville Area College and SIUE. She had been a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, East St. Louis, and is a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church in East Carondelet, where she was a Sunday School teacher for over 50 years and a member of the Ladies Aid. As an adult, Adeline was a true public servant. She was one of the founders of the Daugherty Public Library in Dupo, where she served as the head librarian. She has remained an active member of the library board and the Friends of the Library. She served as a room mother, past president of the PTA, a tutor in the Dupo Elementary School, and as a Big Sister.

Surviving are her children Michael (Victoria) Ferry; Linda (Tod) Ragsdale; Karen Tiemann and John (Kathy) Ferry; grandchildren Maureen Fieleke, Joseph Ferry, David Ferry, Erica Donnell-Ragsdale, Nicole Morgan, Abel Ferry and Clarissa Ferry; great-grandchildren Isaac, Caleb, Benjamin, Anna, Ruth, Zoe, Gideon, Tabitha, Abbey, Griffin, Logan and Sloan; sisters-in-law Mary Ann Neeman, Carolyn Neeman and Rosemary Ferry; along with other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Al Smith Roy Ferry; brothers Calvin Neeman, Earl Neeman, in infancy Amandus John Neeman Jr.; and son-in-law, James Tiemann.

Private funeral services will be held; a service celebrating Adeline’s life will be scheduled at a later date.

Interment will follow in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to the Daugherty Public Library or to Holy Cross Lutheran Church.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home – Dupo.