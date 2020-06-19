Norman Eggemeyer | Obituary

Norman Eggemeyer, 94, of Waterloo, died June 18, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Dec. 1, 1925, in Chester.

He was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church – Waterloo; U.S. Army veteran, Waterloo VFW, Veterans of the Battle of the Bulge, Monroe County Farm Bureau, and retired Union Pacific Railroad Conductor.

He is survived by his wife Lillian (Nobbe) Eggemeyer; children Lee (Karen) Eggemeyer and Norine (Alan) Stumpf; daughter-in-law Linda (Bill) Eggemeyer Sharpe; grandchildren Adam (Jill) Eggemeyer, Emilie (Doug) Land, Samuel (Stephanie) Stumpf, Ross (Kailyn) Stumpf, Anne Stumpf, Eric Eggemeyer, and Elise Eggemeyer; great grandchildren Ayda, Myla and Henry Eggemeyer, Declan Land, Alaina, Wyatt and Jacob Stumpf; sisters Verdell Thies and Wanda (Ray) Cook; nieces; nephews; step-children; and cousins.

Norman is preceded in death by his first wife Mildred Eggemeyer (nee Lehmberg); son Lindy Eggemeyer; parents Liewald and Lydia (nee Eggemeyer) Eggemeyer; and brothers Melbert and Merle Eggemeyer.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service June 22, at Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Funeral services will be held 10 a.m. June 22 at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Pastor Tony Troup and Pastor Merritt Demski officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Immanuel Lutheran Church Debt Reduction or American Cancer Society.