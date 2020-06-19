Maxine L. Linnertz | Obituary

Maxine L. Linnertz, 79, of Prairie du Rocher, died June 17, 2020. She was born to the late George and Johanna (nee Kaiser) Gregson on March 12, 1941, in Monroe County.

She married Alvin C. Linnertz on Feb. 11, 1961, in Hecker. He preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 1995.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher. She enjoyed embroidering and quilting. She loved to spend time with her family.

She is survived by daughters Jo Ann Linnertz of Red Bud, Arlene (Donny) Godier of Prairie du Rocher, Tracy (Jeremiah) Seiber of Marissa and Tina (Jacob) Arbeiter of Red Bud; grandchildren Dustin (Chantelle) Godier, Devin Godier, Nathan Cross, Mallory Arbeiter, Allie Seiber and Aiden Arbeiter; great-grandson Reed Godier; siblings Rita Orlet of Hecker and George (Billie) Gregson of Waterloo; sisters-in-law: Margaret Heck of Waterloo, Virginia Cooper of Wetumpka, Ala. and Mary Wilson of Waterloo; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother Quentin (Veronica) Gregson; sister Regina Gregson; and brother-in-law Clem Orlet.

A private Funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Prairie du Rocher with Fr. Sebastian Ukah officiating.

Interment will be at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Renault.

Memorial contributions can be made in Maxine’s memory to PdR Grade School Alumni – Education Fund or Hospice of Southern Illinois and memorials are being accepted at the Pechacek Funeral Homes in Red Bud.