Terry Marquart | Obituary

Terrence “Terry” Francis Marquart, 67, of Olney, formerly of Waterloo, died June 12, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1954, son of the late Felix and Ida Marquart.

All can agree that Terry was never a normal father figure. He tried early on in teaching Chris mechanics which created a bond. However, after an accident he was partially lost to all. Even after missing opportunities with his older kids, he created a special bond with his youngest, Angel, where they were able to savor the special moments that were created.

Terry is survived by sons Chris Jahr of St. Petersburg, Fla. and Donald Marquart of Dupo; and daughters Nicole (Tom) Koch and his beloved Angel Marquart (Chris Deiuliis) both of Waterloo; grandchildren Ean Greene and Landon and Katelyn Koch; brother David (Dorothy) Marquart; along with nephews and nieces and other family and friends.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter Robin Danielle Reinhart.

Per Terry’s request, he has been cremated and no services will be held.