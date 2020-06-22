Raymond R. Joseph | Obituary

Raymond R. Joseph, 85, of Columbia, died June 22, 2020 at Integrity Health Care of Columbia. He was born June 7, 1935, in Columbia, son of the late Edwin H. Sr., and Lulu (nee Kissel) Joseph. He was married to the late Lynne (nee Thompson) Joseph. They were married Oct. 8, 1983, in Columbia. She had passed away March 1, 1996.

Raymond was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ – Columbia, and Columbia Blue Lodge #474 A.F. & A.M. He had retired from Weyerhaeuser as an operator and was a long time area farmer.

Surviving are his nieces and nephews; special friend Diane Rice; close friends Earl (Carol) Reichert; along with other relatives and friends.

He was also preceded in death by his sisters Loretta Dohrman and Eleanora Helfrich; along with brothers Edwin Joseph and Irwin E. Joseph.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private.

Interment will follow in the Kolmer Memorial Cemetery, Waterloo.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Shriner’s Hospital for Children, 4400 Clayton Ave., St. Louis; or St. Paul United Church of Christ, 127 N. St. Paul, Columbia.

