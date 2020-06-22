Charles W. Frederick | Obituary

Charles Wayne Frederick, 84, of Dupo, died June 20, 2020, at his residence. He was born Aug. 3, 1935, in Dupo, son of the late Arthur J. and Vernelia (nee Gooche) Frederick.

Charles was retired from the Village of Dupo as the superintendent of utilities. He was a former member of the St. Clair County Board and the Zoning Board for St. Clair County, former Village of Dupo Trustee and had served on the Sugarloaf Township tax assessment board. Charles was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Dupo, Ducks Unlimited, the National Wild Turkey Federation and Clifftop in Monroe County. Charles loved to garden and hunting deer, squirrels, rabbit and waterfowl.

Surviving are his wife of 63 years, Joan Frederick, (nee Koch); daughters Sherry Mayer and Linda (John) Craig; granddaughters Allese McVay and Angela Mayer; grandson Brennan Craig; great-granddaughter Emery McVay; nieces, nephews and friends.

He was also preceded in death by sisters Mary Ann Reeves, Gloria Jean Snow and Helen M. Coleman; and brothers Raymond Frederick, Richard Frederick and Roger Frederick;

A drive-thru visitation will be held 6-8 p.m. June 25 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church – Dupo. Guest are asked to enter from Third Street, pulling through the front drive an exiting onto Sophia. Please remain in your vehicles as you pay your respects to the family.

A private Mass will be held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church with Fr. Linus Umoren officiating.

Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 35, Dupo; National Wild Turkey Federation, P.O. Box 530, Edgefield, S.C.; Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis; Family Hospice of Belleville 5110 W. Main St., Belleville.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home – Dupo.