James G. Upchurch | Obituary

James G. Upchurch, 96, of Dupo, died June 23, 2020, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Chesterfield, Mo. He was born No. 6, 1923, in East St. Louis, son of the late James O. and Eunice P. (nee Lane) Upchurch.

Mr. Upchurch graduated from Dupo Community High School in 1942. He was a United States World War II Army Veteran and fought during the Battle of the Bulge. He founded and operated Upchurch Oil & Ready Mix Concrete. Mr. Upchurch was a lifelong resident to the area and enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Surviving are his wife of 73 years, Doris Upchurch (nee Wrightsman); daughters Cynthia Upchurch, Rebecca Parrin and Janet (Knute) Metz; son Gregory (Elizabeth) Upchurch; grandchildren Knute Metz, Christopher Metz, Catherine and James Krack, Bret Strobo, Christine Linn, Brian and Dylan Upchurch and Jessica Huch and Christopher Parrin; brother-in-law Bill Reynolds; along with 12 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by brothers Carl Upchurch and Robert Upchurch; and sisters, Jeanette Gericke, Johann Reynolds and Catherine Harberding.

Private family services will be held.

Interment will follow in the Valhalla Gardens Of Memory, Belleville.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to Shriners Hospital for Children or St. Jude’s Hospital.

Arrangements were handled by Leesman Funeral Home – Columbia.