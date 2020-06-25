Margaret E. Isaacs | Obituary

Margaret E. Isaacs (nee Dorris) 80, of Waterloo, died June 24, 2020, in Waterloo. She was born Feb. 14, 1940, in Golconda.

She is survived by her children Debbie (Steve) Conrod and Doug Isaacs. She had grandchildren Kyle (Beth) Conrod, Laura Conrod, Whitney (Lee) Jones, Taylor (Brad) Echele and Mariah Isaacs. She was also a great-grandmother to Trey and Graham Conrod, Lyla Conrod, Boston, Everlee, and Elladee Jones and Declan Echele.

Margaret is preceded in death by her husband Robert G. Isaacs

Private services will be held.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: Beacon Fund or Donor’s Choice.