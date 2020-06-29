Jacob B. Naumann | Obituary

Jacob B. Naumann, 29, of Columbia, died June 28, 2020. He was born Aug. 6, 1990, in St. Louis, the son of Bruce and Susan (nee Stahl) Naumann, of Columbia, who survive him.

Jacob was a cabinet designer with his father, Bruce, at Naumann Woodworks, Columbia. He had a degree in music production and engineering. He was a very passionate person, especially about his children, music and art. He enjoyed the outdoors, whether camping or hunting.

Also, surviving are his wife Elizabeth (nee Clements) Naumann; son Sylas Naumann; daughter Lorelei Naumann; sisters Tiffani (Sam) Haag and her children Mady, Claire, Colten and Hailey of Columbia and Alyse Albrecht and her children Landen and Lucas of Columbia; grandparents George (Irma) Naumann of Columbia and Nelson (Deloris) Stahl of East Carondelet; mother-in-law, Sylvia Eggemeyer of Festus, Mo.; along with numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

A celebration of Jacob’s life will be held at 11 a.m. July 3 at the Bolm-Schuhkraft Memorial City Park, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: A Trust Fund for Jacob’s Children c/o Bruce Naumann.

Lawlor Funeral Home, Columbia, handled arrangements.