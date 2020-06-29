James L. Crites | Obituary

James L. Crites, 92, of Waterloo, formerly of Cahokia, born May 25, 1928, in Cape Girardeau, Mo. died June 26, 2020, at his residence.

Jim was retired from Union Electric/Amren. He was a Staff Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Korean War. He was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus Council 4596, and the American Legion Post 784, all of Cahokia; and the Operating Engineers Local 148 of Maryville. He was an avid golfer and gardener.

Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, Mary Ann Crites (nee Kammer); children Vicki (Ed) Rotkvic, Belinda Chartrand, Lori Carter and Timothy (Lily) Crites; sister Judy Brashear; brothers Jerome (Jan) Crites and David (Doris) Crites; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was also a dear brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, and friend.

He was preceded in death by a son, Christopher Crites; his parents Elmer “Pop” and Dorothy “Mom” (nee Grojean) Crites; two brothers; two sisters; nieces; and nephews.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. July 1 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia, with a Recitation of the Rosary at 7 p.m.

A funeral procession to leave at 10:30 a.m. July 2 from the funeral home to Holy Family Catholic Church, Cahokia for an 11 a.m. Mass of the Christian Burial with Father Linus Umoren officiating.

Burial will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery, St. Louis.