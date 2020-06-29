Duane A. Mueller | Obituary

Duane Arnold Mueller, 64, of Waterloo, died June 27, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born June 12, 1956, in Red Bud, son of the late Floyd and Ada F. (nee Gerber) Mueller.

He was a member of St. John UCC – Maeystown; formerly employed at Gateway FS.

He is survived by his brothers David (Jeannine) Mueller and Jay (Lesa) Mueller; sister Diane Mueller; sister-in-law Donna Mueller; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Duane is preceded in death by his parents and brother James Mueller.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. July 1 at Quernheim Funeral Home and 9 a.m. until time of service July 2 at St. John United Church of Christ.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. July 2 at St. John United Church of Christ in Maeystown, Pastor Patrick Poole officiating.

Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Maeystown.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John United Church of Christ Maeystown.