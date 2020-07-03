Aaron G. Pulcher | Obituary

Aaron Gordon Pulcher, 91, of East Carondelet, died June 30, 2020. He was born Dec. 26, 1928, in Ava, son of the late Aaron and Ruby Mae (nee Gordon) Pulcher.

He was married to Irene E. (nee Lindhorst) Pulcher, who survives him. They were married on Aug. 5, 1950, at St. Paul United Church of Christ in Columbia.

Aaron was a retired Columbia area farmer and automobile assembler at Chrysler Corporation Assembly Plant in Fenton, Mo. He had served in the U.S. Army, and was a veteran of the Korean War.

Also surviving are his sons, Larry (Alicia) Pulcher and Kenneth L. (Teena) Pulcher; daughters Linda K. (Duane Bivins) Lattina and Cheryl A. (Richard) Uhrhan; grandchildren, Jacob (Stacey), Thomas (Alison), Sarah (Chris), Joseph (Linda), Amanda (Dave), Steven (Nikki), Gregory (Erica), Mark (Taylor), Daniel (Allycia), Kimberly (Mike), Glen and Erin (Matt), Benjamin; 15 great-grandchildren and one on the way; brother Robert (Jean) Pulcher; and his sister-in-law, Carolyn Pulcher; along with other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Jack Pulcher and sister Sally (Paul) Lucas.

Visitation will be held July 5 from 4-8 p.m. and one hour prior to funeral services at Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia.

There will be an American Legion service July 5 at 7 p.m.

Funeral services will be held July 6 at 10 a.m. at Lawlor Funeral Home in Columbia, with Pastor Todd Mushaney officiating.

Interment will follow in the Evangelical St. Paul Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis; Vitas Hospice Care, 8 Executive Drive, Fairview Heights; or charity of the donor’s choice.