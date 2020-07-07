Darrell E. Schrader | Obituary

Darrell E. Schrader, 70, of Waterloo, died July 6, 2020, in Waterloo. He was born Oct. 28, 1949, in St. Petersburg, Fla., son of the late Charles J. and Aldina (nee Dettmer) Schrader.

Darrell was a member of St. John Lutheran Church – Evansville; retired from Chrysler Corporation; and U.S. Army veteran.

He is survived by his brother Darwin (Karen) Schrader; sister Diann (Mark) Scherle; sister-in-law Martha (Kenneth) Church; niece and nephews Jessica Church, Robert Church, Timothy (Samantha) Schrader, and Daniel (Anna) Schrader; great nieces; great nephews; and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his wife Margarette M. Schrader (nee Krueger) and brother Dwain Schrader.

Visitation will be 9 a.m. until time of service July 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. July 9 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Darwin Schrader officiating.

Interment will follow at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. John Lutheran Church – Evansville.