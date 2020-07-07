Donna Dinkelaker | Obituary

Donna Dinkelaker (nee Gleiber), 64, of Cinncinati, Ohio, died July 3, 2020, in Cinncinnati. She was born Dec. 23, 1955, in Red Bud daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy E. (nee Moffitt) Gleiber.

Donna was a loving mother, grandmother, wife and friend. She was a pharmacist in the Wyoming, Ohio, community for over 30 years and a past board member of the Wyoming Historical Society. Donna was an avid family genealogist, traveled extensively to historic sites around the county with her friends as a member (and past president) of the Ladies Living History Society of Cincinnati. She kept close ties to her hometown of Waterloo, and various organizations in the city.

She is survived by her children Jared (Kristin) Dinkelaker, Jacob Dinkelaker and Tyler (Casey Fults) Dinkelaker; she was step-mother to Sarah (Chad) Thompson and Susan (Brian) Gilmore; grandmother to Henry, Charlie, Alyssa, Logan, Lucas, Avery, Josh, Aidan and Noah.

Donna is preceded in death by her husband John Dinkelaker.

Visitation will be 3:30-7 p.m. July 11 at Quernheim Funeral Home, Waterloo.

A private service will be held with a private interment at Kolmer Memorial Cemetery in Waterloo.

The family will also hold a memorial service celebrating Donna’s life in Cincinnati at a date to be announced.

As an expression of sympathy, please consider a donation to: Friends of Perryville Battlefield, P.O. Box 302, Perryville, Ky.; or the Wyoming Historical Society, 800 Oak Ave., Wyoming, Ohio.