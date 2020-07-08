Edward R. Langhorst | Obituary

Edward R. Langhorst, 81, of Fults, died July 8, 2020, in Creve Coeur, Mo. He was born Sept. 23, 1938, in St. Louis, son of the late Ollie William and Evelyn Langhorst.

He was a member of American Legion Post 622 – Prairie du Rocher; Waterloo VFW Post #6504, U.S. Navy and U.S. Air Force veteran (retired).

He is survived by his children Duane (Michele) Langhorst, Kim (Lenny) Voelker and Terri Hardy; grandchildren Carrie Langhorst (friend Mike Crowe), Skylar (Maurice) Hollingsworth, Bailey Langhorst, Adam (Jenny) Voelker, Austin (Taryn) Voelker, Alex Voelker, Brittiany (Nick) Huebner and Bly (Scott) Crane; great-grandchildren Tallas Langhorst, Emma Crowe, Grace Zimmerman, Reagan Posey, Kennedy Voelker, Aubrey and Wesley Voelker, Elijah Hollingsworth, Drake, Owen, Gavin and Dawsyn Huebner; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Edward is preceded in death by his wife Shirley J. Langhorst (nee Naumann); daughters Valerie R. Langhorst and Angela S. “Gala” Seaton; and sisters Angie Reynolds and Delores Braun.

Visitation is 4-7 p.m. July 12 and 9 a.m. until time of service July 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home.

A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. July 13 at Quernheim Funeral Home in Waterloo, Pastor Matt Friz officiating.

Interment will follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery in St. Louis.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to: St. Jude Children’s Hospital; Shriners; or Wounded Warrior Project.