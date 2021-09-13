Sharon Mallery | Obituary

Sharon Mallery (nee Radake), 60, of Waterloo, born on Dec. 20, 1960, of Cahokia, died Sept. 9, 2021, at Mercy Hospital.

Sharon was a member of Life Community Church in Columbia. Most of all she leaned on Jesus in the good and bad times. She was married to her high school sweetheart Charles Mallery for 40 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and watching her grandchildren every chance she had.

Survived by her loving husband Charles Mallery; daughters Ashley (Joseph) Hewtty and Emily Mallery; grandchildren Isaiah, Olivia, Everett, Charlee, Reagan and Cruz. She is also survived by her mother Leona Radake; siblings Linda (Mark) Russell, David (Karen) Radake and Donald (Darci) Radake; father-in-law Joseph Mallery; mother-in-law Carlee Mallery; brother-in-law Anthony Mallery; sister-in-law Gwen Chernick; and nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great nieces.

She was preceded in death by her father, Albert Radake and sister-in-law Carla Mallery.

Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Sept. 15 at Braun Family Funeral Home, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held on at 10 a.m. Sept. 16 at the funeral home with Pastor Jamey Bridges officiating.

Burial will be in Kolmer Cemetery, Waterloo.