Mary Roethlisberger | Obituary

Mary Roethlisberger, 95, of Columbia, died Sept. 13, 2021, at Oak Hill care center, Waterloo. She was born July 26, 1926, in Christopher, daughter of the late Angelo and Felicita (nee Perona) Berta. She was married to the late Charles J. Roethlisberger. They were married May 29, 1946, in Christopher. He had passed away July 11, 1984.

Mary was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, where she had been active with the quilters’ group, and the Altar Sodality (past President), as well as a past member of the Columbia Women’s Club and the Columbia Senior Citizens.

Surviving are her sons, Charles E. Roethlisberger of Elsberry, Mo., and David Roethlisberger of Cottonwood, Calif.; daughter Ann (Glenn) Linnertz of Red Bud; 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren, along with other relatives and friends.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter Rita Bear and brothers Peter, Charley, Domenick, and John Berta.

Visitation will be 9-11 a.m. Sept. 18 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Columbia.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated following visitation at the church with Fr. Carl Scherrer officiating.

Interment will be in the Immaculate Conception Catholic Cemetery, Columbia.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family requests with gratitude that memorial contributions be directed to: Eugene Schorb – Immaculate Conception School Education Fund; or Hospice of Southern Illinois.