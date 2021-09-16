Tracy L. Gilmore | Obituary

Tracy Lynn Gilmore (nee Lane), 59, of Waterloo, died Sept. 14, 2021, in Waterloo. She was born Oct. 10, 1961, in Albuquerque, N.M.

Tracy was a member of First Baptist Church – Columbia and worked 10-plus years at Zion Evangelical in Millstadt. She enjoyed gardening, music, she was devoted to studying the Bible and loved her family and dog.

She is survived by her children Lindsey Gilmore, Oliver (Lindsay) Gilmore and Samantha Gilmore; companion Sophie; father David (Linda) Lane; sisters Kelly (Kim) Lerch and Carrie (Mark) Munsell; aunts; uncles; nieces; nephews; and cousins.

Tracy is preceded in death by her mother Norma Jean Lane (nee Cunningham).

Visitation is from 2-4 p.m. Sept. 17 at Zion Evangelical Church – Millstadt.

A funeral service will follow at the church with Pastor Darrell Weber officiating.

As an expression of sympathy the family prefers memorial contributions to Monroe County Humane Society.